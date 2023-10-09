Flames add gritty forward A.J. Greer from the Boston Bruins

The Calgary Flames have added some grit and toughness to their lineup, by claiming forward A.J. Greer off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound winger from Joliette, Quebec scored 12 points (5-7-12) and had 114 penalty minutes in 61 games last season. Greer, 26, has 108 games of NHL experience with Boston, New Jersey, and Colorado since being drafted in the second round by the Avalanche in 2015.

Today is the deadline for NHL teams to set their opening night roster. Earlier in the day, the Flames sent winger Adam Klapka, centre Cole Schwindt, and defenceman Ilya Solovyov to the AHL.

With the addition of Greer, the Flames now have 15 forwards, eight defencemen, and two goaltenders left on their roster. That means they’ll need to cut at least two more players to get to the maximum 23-player roster size for opening night.

Here’s how the Flames lined up this morning at practice, courtesy of Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg.

#Flames at practice on Monday: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Dube

Sharangovich-Kadri-Coronato

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Hunt-Ruzicka-Duehr



Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Weegar

Oesterle-Tanev

Gilbert Markstrom

Vladar — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 9, 2023