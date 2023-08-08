Former Calgary Flames player joins the team as a scout

The Calgary Flames are continuing to add more alumni to their staff, as Brad Richardson has joined the organization as a scout.

The 38-year-old suited up for 27 games with the Flames during the 2021-22 season, scoring two goals and four points. He wound up being placed on waivers that season and was picked up by the Canucks, which he played an additional 17 games with. Overall, Richardson suited up for 869 career NHL games split between the LA Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Flames, and Canucks. He registered 111 goals and 254 points over that span.

Richardson is one of several former Flames alumni to be hired or promoted by the organization this offseason. Craig Conroy was named the franchises’ general manager in May, and Jarome Iginla was brought back shortly after in an advisor role. Last but certainly not least, Marc Savard was named an assistant coach to Ryan Huska’s staff.

The Flames posted the hiring on the staff directory page of their official website. Other new additions include Zach McClean as a development coach, Andrew Doty as a video coordinator, Caylin Relkoff as an assistant strength coach, and Kerry Huffman as a pro scout. Michael Stone has also been listed as a development coach, though it was known he was going to have that role as soon as he announced his retirement.