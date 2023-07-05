Michael Stone retires and takes new Flames player development job

Calgary Flames defenceman Michael Stone has announced his retirement from the NHL.

The 33-year-old spent parts of six seasons with the Arizona Coyotes before being dealt to the Calgary Flames at the 2017 trade deadline. He has remained a part of the Flames’ blue line ever since, although mainly in a depth role. It has also been announced that he will remain in the Flames organization, taking on a player development role.

“I feel very happy to be able to leave the game the way I have and directly into this role with the Flames organization,” said Stone. “I believe it would have been a lot more difficult had this opportunity not been available.”

“I’m excited to learn and gain some new experiences in a different capacity in the NHL. I’m looking forward to working with the young defensemen and helping them achieve their ultimate goal of playing with the Calgary Flames.”

In total, Stone suited up for 552 games at the NHL level, scoring 41 goals and 145 points. He also played in 15 career postseason games where he managed three goals and six points.

Stone was an excellent team player for the Flames over the years, seemingly having no issue taking inexpensive one-year deals, all while receiving very little playing time. While he was able to log 48 appearances this past season, he managed just 11 in 2021-22, and 21 the season before that. Management clearly valued his commitment and seem thrilled to have him remain with the organization.

“The combination of Michael just finishing his NHL playing career and that his specialty is

defensemen specific was exactly the role that we have been trying to fill,” said Flames director of player development Ray Edwards. “After drafting Etienne (Morin) and Axel (Hurtig), that’s a good area for Mike to jump into immediately and assisting with our Wranglers defensemen prospects. It’s a perfect fit.”

Despite being born in Winnipeg, Stone has strong ties to Calgary, as he spent all four seasons of his WHL career with the Hitmen. While it is unfortunate to see his playing career come to an end, it is great that he was able to land a job so quickly in a city that he seems proud to call home.