Calgary Flames parent company hiring mascots, in-arena host, and other fun jobs

If you’re a sports fan that has always dreamed of working in the industry, Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) has a number of listings that may excite you!

Perhaps the best of all is the mascot performer. For this role, the company is searching for an individual who can suit up as Ralph the Dog for the Calgary Stampeders, Farley the Fox for the Calgary Hitmen, Howie the Honey Badger for the Calgary Roughnecks, and Blasty the Bronco for the Calgary Wranglers. There are several things it lists as necessary to be hired for this role, including having an outgoing, creative personality, as well as being able to help make an entertaining atmosphere by engaging fans.

CSEC is also looking for an in-game arena host for both the Calgary Flames and the Hitmen. In whichever of these two roles you may desire, you will host in-game content, engage fans to participate in contests, conduct live interviews with special guests, celebrities, alumni, and plenty more. Having a background in broadcasting is preferred in both of these roles.

If being on camera isn’t for you, that’s no problem. The Wranglers are also looking for a music coordinator to help keep the crowd rocking. In this role, it is important that you are someone who stays up to date on popular music tracks and that you have experience doing live audio.

While the roles mentioned above are fun, they may not be everyone’s cup of tea. If you still want to get a job with CSEC but don’t love what you’ve read above, there is still hope, as there are 16 other positions on the CSEC site as of July 21.

While these jobs are still up for grabs, they may not be much longer with how much public interest there generally is when it comes to working in sports. If you’re interested in applying, be sure to do so as soon as possible to give yourself the best opportunity to land one of these fun and exciting roles!