Flames' Zary sits atop NHL rookie leaderboard in this impressive stat

Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary may not win the Calder Trophy, but he is well deserving of being a top-three finalist.

Zary started off the 2023-24 season in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, but was called up quickly after registering 10 points through six games. The 22-year-old, who hadn’t played in any NHL games prior, has quickly proven that he belongs.

Despite being a rookie, Zary has been one of the Flames’ most consistent forwards this season, and is a part of arguably the team’s best line alongside Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil. Through 46 games, he has 12 goals and 26 points. His point total is just one shy of several other rookies for third, while his 12 goals have him tied with Adam Fantilli for fourth.

Ever since Zary was selected 24th overall by the Flames in 2020, he has been described as a very responsible two-way forward, and he has more than lived up to that reputation so far. Through his 46 games, he has a plus/minus of +16. That sits second amongst all Flames players to only Blake Coleman’s +24, and has him tied for first with Ottawa Senators’ Ridly Greig amongst all NHL rookies.

Coming into the season, players such as Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Logan Cooley, and Matthew Knies seemed to be generating the most Calder buzz. While Bedard remains the easy frontrunner in the race with 39 points through just 42 games, there is a serious case to be made that Zary should be voted as the runner-up.

The Flames have 26 games remaining on their season, giving Zary a good amount of time to continue impressing at both ends of the ice. If he can keep up what he has done through his first 46 games of work, there is a legitimate chance for him to end as a Calder Trophy finalist. Johnny Gaudreau was the most recent finalist the Flames have had for the award, finishing third in 2014-15. Aaron Ekblad took it home that season, while Mark Stone came in second.