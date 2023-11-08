Connor Zary is helping the Flames get their season back on track

Calgary Flames’ Connor Zary is playing like a man who doesn’t want to spend any more time in the AHL.

Coming into training camp, there was hope among the fan base that Zary would be able to secure a spot on the Flames’ opening night roster. While that never came to fruition, he was recalled on October 31, and has quickly made a great impression among not only fans but also the Flames coaching staff.

Zary made an impact on the Flames right from the get-go, scoring his first career goal in his first career game versus the Seattle Kraken exactly one week ago. He has since followed that up with assists in each of his past two games, giving him three points in three outings thus far.

Zary’s play since being called up has seemed to energize this Flames team, who after a slow start have won two straight and appear to be turning things around. While several have improved, 22-year-old Zary was still undoubtedly one of the best players on the ice for either team last night, as he seemed to create continuous scoring opportunities throughout the game.

While his play may cool off from his hot start, this is the Zary that fans were hoping for when the Flames selected him with the 24th pick in the 2020 draft. It took some time for him to arrive, as he spent each of the past two seasons in the AHL. There was concern due to some struggles in his rookie season, but his growth last season gave fans reason to be optimistic about his future. His start to his NHL career has helped increase that optimism even further.

Zary will be looking to keep his three-game point streak alive on Friday as he and the Flames get set to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be a good test to see exactly where this team is at, as the Leafs have been one of the NHL’s better teams for several seasons now. Puck drop is set for 5 pm MT.