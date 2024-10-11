Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf is paying homage to the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau for the 2024-25 season.

Though Wolf never played with either brother, he and Johnny partook in several Flames training camps together.

The two brothers were killed tragically this August after being struck by a car while on their bikes. The losses have greatly impacted the hockey community, and to no surprise, many players are honouring the Gaudreaus in their own way this season.

Wolf is no different in that regard. The 23-year-old unveiled his new mask for this season, which has a heartwarming tribute to the Gaudreaus on the back.

Paying tribute to Johnny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/okSkHrT6uI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 11, 2024

The mask features both Johnny and Matthew’s numbers, along with Johnny celebrating in a Flames uniform with the Saddledome in the back. It also features purple Gatorade and Skittles, which were both staples for Johnny during his time in Calgary.

To no surprise, Flames fans are absolutely loving Wolf’s decision to have his mask designed in such a way.

Fans attending the Flames’ home opener will get an opportunity to see the mask up close and personal during warmups, although Dan Vladar — who also has a new mask design — is expected to draw the start.

Assuming that is the case, Wolf will be between the pipes for his first start of the season on Sunday versus the Edmonton Oilers.