Flames goalie Dan Vladar has a new mask and it's amazing

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar will have a new look about him as he takes the net for tonight’s season opener versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Vladar, who has been confirmed as the Flames’ starting goaltender tonight, will wear a new mask that the designer Friedesigns shared on X.

New mask for @danvladar of the @NHLFlames he wanted a clean white based design. With the iconic mountain scenery and cowboy. And the #calgarytower had to be in there! Thanks Dan, have a great season! 🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/bFy3pljKIN — Friedesigns (@Friedesigns) October 9, 2024

The mask represents Calgary quite well. It includes the iconic mountain scenery from the Canmore and Banff areas. It also features a cowboy, which pairs well with the annual Calgary Stampede. Last but not least, it features an image of the Calgary Tower, which has been an iconic tourist attraction in the city for nearly 60 years.

Designing masks for high-calibre goaltenders is nothing new for Friedesigns. His website shows several other NHL netminders’ masks he has painted, including Adin Hill, Logan Thompson, Frederik Andersen, Cam Talbot, Tristan Jarry, and Anton Forsberg. He also designed Oscar Dansk’s mask, which he wore for the past two seasons as a member of the Calgary Wranglers.

Vladar hopes the new helmet can bring him some good luck. He needs a bounce-back season after a rough 2023-24. Things are looking up for him, as he is fully recovered from a nagging hip injury that resulted in surgery last March.

Now, back to 100 percent, he’s been entrusted with the start tonight and is in a position to have the biggest workload of his NHL career this season with Jacob Markstrom out of the picture.

He’ll look to start on a positive note tonight against the Canucks, where puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.