Calgary Flames fans will have an opportunity to meet the entire roster before their home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Beginning at 4:30 pm MT, all Flames players will be at the West Plaza of the Scotiabank Saddledome, walking down a red carpet that “could be likened to an awards ceremony or movie premiere.” The event is set to provide fans with the opportunity to get up and close with their favourite players and wish them luck for the 2024-25 season.

This is a very cool and unique opportunity for fans of all ages to meet some top-tier talent, such as Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar, along with some young up-and-coming stars, like Matt Coronato, Sam Honzek, and Dustin Wolf.

Following the red carpet event, the Saddledome will open its doors at 6 pm so that fans can enjoy a 90-minute Hockey Happy Hour on the West Concourse. The event will have discounts on food and drinks, as well as a live performance from DJ Joanna Magik.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 2024-25 NHL season,” said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation’s chief operating officer Lorenzo DeCicco. “Our home opener is going to be spectacular and we can’t wait to share it with the best fans in the NHL, the C of Red.”

The pre-game show will get underway at 8 pm. It will feature several events including a special appearance from Harvey the Hound, as well as a performance from Smalltown DJs. All fans will be receiving light up wristbands which are programmed to be in sync with the game presentation throughout the night.

To no surprise, there will also be a tribute for the late Johnny Gaudreau, who tragically passed away alongside his brother, Matthew, less than two months ago.

If tomorrow’s game is anything like the Flames’ season opener on Wednesday, fans will be in for a major treat.

The Flames trailed the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 and 4-1 but were able to battle all the way back and walk away with a 6-5 overtime victory. They’ll hope to put another tick in the win column tomorrow night.