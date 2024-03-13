Flames could soon welcome back two impactful players to their lineup

The Calgary Flames got a much-needed morale boost at practice this morning, as AJ Greer and Connor Zary were back on the ice.

Greer, who was claimed off of waivers from the Boston Bruins in early October, had become an impactful player in the Flames’ bottom six this season. He has been out of the lineup since late January, however, after suffering a fractured foot in a gruesome-looking injury versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to sustaining the injury, he had six goals and 10 points through 47 games while averaging slightly less than nine minutes of ice time. His 12.71 per/60 ranks third among all Flames skaters this season.

Zary, who failed to make the Flames roster out of training camp, has been one of their most consistent forwards this season since being recalled in late October. Playing mainly on a line with Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil, he has 12 goals and 29 points through 50 games. He’s been forced to miss the past five contests with an upper-body injury.

The Flames could desperately use both in the lineup, as they have been struggling as of late. They suffered their third straight loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche last night, and have given up 18 goals during that span. Plenty of those struggles also have to do with the fact that their blue line took a massive hit prior to the trade deadline, as they shipped out both Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin.

The Flames will be back in action tomorrow night versus the Vegas Golden Knights, who currently possess the final wild-card position in the Western Conference. There is no indication as to whether either Greer or Zary will be able to suit up, but confirmation should be provided today after practice or possibly after tomorrow’s morning skate.