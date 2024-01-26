Flames provide no update on Greer after horrific-looking injury

If looks provide any indication, we may not see AJ Greer in the Calgary Flames lineup for quite some time moving forward.

The Flames forward was approaching the boards fast in anticipation of a puck battle with Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Jake Bean. While trying to brace himself before reaching the boards, Greer’s feet got tied up with Bean’s, resulting in his feet going into the boards very awkwardly.

Greer instantly dropped to the ice in immediate pain and remained in clear discomfort as his teammates helped him make his way to the tunnel. Based on the replay, it looks as though his left ankle goes into the boards hard and bends in a way it shouldn’t.

AJ Greer goes awkwardly into the boards and leaves the game. Hopefully it’s not as serious as it initially looked. 📽️: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/t3gRLSneNd — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 26, 2024

Oddly enough, Greer was assessed a penalty on the play for tripping, which wound up being served by Connor Zary. That was the least of concerns for the Flames, however, who, like many fans, were concerned about the 27-year-old’s wellbeing.

“I’m sorry. No updates yet,” head coach Ryan Huska told reporters when asked about Greer’s condition after the game.

Greer, who the Flames picked up on waivers from the Boston Bruins, has been a pleasant surprise this season. He has provided some secondary scoring in a fourth-line role with six goals and 10 points while being a relentless forechecker who isn’t shy about throwing his body around. The physical edge he brings has helped turn him into a popular player during his short time in Calgary.

Assuming this injury turns out to be as bad as it looked, the Flames will need to call someone up from the Calgary Wranglers. Adam Ruzicka is no longer an option after being claimed on waivers by the Arizona Coyotes yesterday, opening the door for a prospect such as Emilio Pettersen, or perhaps even a veteran like Dryden Hunt, to get an opportunity.