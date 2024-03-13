Flames goalie Dustin Wolf has an elaborate minute-long warmup routine

If there were any positives to take away from last night’s Calgary Flames game, it was that fans were able to see Dustin Wolf in net for the third period.

For the third straight game, the Flames were blown out, falling to the Colorado Avalanche by a 6-2 final. Dan Vladar was the surprise starter in this one, as Jacob Markstrom was scratched due to a lower-body injury. That also paved the way for Wolf to earn a call up earlier in the day.

For the second straight start, Vladar was roughed up, as he has now given up 13 goals through his last five periods. Head coach Ryan Huska chose to sit him in favour for Wolf in the third period, meaning that fans at the Saddledome were able to witness what is quickly becoming a well-known routine for the 22-year-old.

Dustin Wolf starts the third period for the Flames. If you haven’t seen his warmup routine before… pic.twitter.com/ebRGBkwZAJ — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) March 13, 2024



This routine, which Wolf does prior to puck drop for each period, has been part of his game for some time now.

“Honestly, I don’t know how it came to be,” Wolf said last season in an interview on The Big Show with Rusic & Rose. “My last year in Everett, I just started jumping for whatever reason. I don’t know if I thought I was a bunny or what. It’s just kind of become a staple in my pre-period routine. It’s just stuck.”

Though he hasn’t had any issues with the routine yet, he is aware of the potential that it could backfire should he fail to land the incorporated jump.

“My landing percentage is 100% right now,” Wolf said. “Hopefully it stays that way, because I’m sure [X] would blow up if it wasn’t.”

This is just one of the many things that make Wolf an exciting player. He is one of the organization’s top prospects, dominating the AHL for a third straight season. It’s expected that he will earn a spot on the Flames roster in 2024-25, meaning fans should be able to see this routine on a regular occasion soon.