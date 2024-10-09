Flames hiring for two jobs in hockey operations

Those who have dreamed of working for an NHL team won’t want to ignore two new job postings from the Calgary Flames.

Hendrix Hanes, who serves as the director of data and analytics for the Flames, posted on X that the organization is looking to fill two very unique and interesting roles.

We're hiring! The Calgary Flames are looking to add two bright individuals to our Data & Analytics team. If you have a passion for hockey, a strong analytical mind and a collaborative working style we encourage you to apply. Data Analyst: https://t.co/Nb3Xm5GdG4 Hockey Systems… — Hendrix Hanes (@henpow) October 9, 2024

The first position they are looking to fill is a data analyst, where “you will be tasked with supporting key groups of the organization with clearly communicated data-driven inferences.” The person for this role is also expected to lead research initiatives aimed at giving other staff members a better understanding of the game through analytics.

The second position up for grabs is a hockey systems developer. As listed on the website, “in this role, you will help design, build and maintain software that supports users throughout the organization and impacts areas such as coaching, player evaluation, scouting, and player development.”

These jobs are the perfect opportunity for anyone into data-driven information along with those who have a passion for sports. The fact that it is available for a young, up-and-coming team like the Flames makes it all the more thrilling for applicants.

Those wanting to tailor their resume will have a bit of time to do so, as the job postings will remain up until 3 pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here.