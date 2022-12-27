Flames' Vladar didn't cash in on Czech World Juniors upset of Canada

The Czech Republic cashed in in its World Juniors match against Canada, but the win didn’t line the pockets of Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar.

Vladar, a product of Prague, didn’t take any bets on the opener for both countries.

Much to his chagrin, apparently.

“Every year I bet on Czechs against Canada. I lose $200. I lose $500. I lose $1,000.

“This year I say, ‘no bets,'” Vladar said, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Czechia scored a major upset over the defending champion and host country Canada, winning 5-2. Canada fell behind 3-1 just 44 seconds into the second period, but cut the lead in half less than a minute later thanks to Connor Bedard.

The turning point of the game came 4:21 into the second period, when Canada’s Zach Dean was assessed a five-minute match penalty and a game misconduct for a hit to the head of Ales Cech.

It led to two power-play goals for Czechia to extend their lead to 5-2.

Vladar is one of two players from Czechia on Calgary’s roster, along with the recently recalled Radim Zohorna. He has 11 Canadian-born teammates.

He’s represented his country at the World Juniors in three straight tournaments from 2015-2017, serving as a depth goalie in the first two tournaments before logging two games and a .864 save percentage in two starts.

The Czech Republic finished sixth in 2015 and fifth in 2016. They finished sixth again in 2017.

The Flames have two prospects participating at the 2023 World Juniors, including Finland’s Topi Ronni and William Stromgren of Sweden.