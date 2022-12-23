Flames' Stanley Cup odds have plummeted over past two months

What was once a red-hot start to the 2022-23 season has slowed to a fizzle for the Calgary Flames.

Oddsmakers are cooling on the reigning Pacific Division champions, too.

The Flames, who held the second-best odds in the entire NHL to win the Stanley Cup in early November, have dropped to the middle of the pack after a hot-and-cold six-week stretch, according to Stake.

Calgary, once +950 to hoist the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history, have plummeted to a +2,040 bet — meaning a single $100 wager would return $2,140 should the Flames net their first championship since 1989.

The tumble has Calgary with the 13th-best odds.

And yes, that puts them behind the Edmonton Oilers, just slightly. The Oilers hold the 12th spot at a +2,010 mark.

The Flames sit fifth overall in the Pacific Division with one game remaining heading into the Christmas break with 37 points by way of a 15-12-7 mark for a .544 winning percentage. The Oilers sit fourth with 38 points and a .559 winning percentage. The Los Angeles Kings, whom Calgary lost to on Thursday night, are third with a .597 winning percentage, though their 43 points would slot them second.

Instead, it’s the Seattle Kraken — who have 40 points and a .625 winning percentage — in second place. The Vegas Golden Knights top the Pacific with 47 points by way of a 23-11-1 mark and 47 points.

Vegas currently holds down the best odds in the division to win the Stanley Cup, and third overall, at +750. Edmonton is second and Calgary ranks third, with Seattle slotting fourth in the division and 16th overall at +2,750. Los Angeles, fifth in the Pacific and 17th overall, rank in at +2,820.

The Vancouver Canucks (+12,400), San Jose Sharks (+34,900), and Anaheim Ducks (+109,900) remain long shots.

Pacific Division odds

In terms of Pacific Division betting, the Golden Knights are -172 favourites. The Flames slot second (+680), slightly edging out the Kings (+730), Oilers (+740), and Kraken (+760).

Here’s a look at the Pacific Division odds for each NHL team, according to Stake:

Vegas Golden Knights (-172) Calgary Flames (+680) Los Angles Kings (+730) Edmonton Oilers (+740) Seattle Kraken (+760) Vancouver Canucks (+11,900) San Jose Sharks (+52,000) Anaheim Ducks (+109,00)

Stanley Cup odds

Here’s a look at the Stanley Cup odds for each NHL team, according to Stake: