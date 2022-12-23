SportsHockeyFlamesSports betting

Flames' Stanley Cup odds have plummeted over past two months

Offside Staff
Offside Staff
|
Dec 23 2022, 8:02 pm
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What was once a red-hot start to the 2022-23 season has slowed to a fizzle for the Calgary Flames.

Oddsmakers are cooling on the reigning Pacific Division champions, too.

The Flames, who held the second-best odds in the entire NHL to win the Stanley Cup in early November, have dropped to the middle of the pack after a hot-and-cold six-week stretch, according to Stake.

Calgary, once +950 to hoist the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history, have plummeted to a +2,040 bet — meaning a single $100 wager would return $2,140 should the Flames net their first championship since 1989.

The tumble has Calgary with the 13th-best odds.

And yes, that puts them behind the Edmonton Oilers, just slightly. The Oilers hold the 12th spot at a +2,010 mark.

The Flames sit fifth overall in the Pacific Division with one game remaining heading into the Christmas break with 37 points by way of a 15-12-7 mark for a .544 winning percentage. The Oilers sit fourth with 38 points and a .559 winning percentage. The Los Angeles Kings, whom Calgary lost to on Thursday night, are third with a .597 winning percentage, though their 43 points would slot them second.

Instead, it’s the Seattle Kraken — who have 40 points and a .625 winning percentage — in second place. The Vegas Golden Knights top the Pacific with 47 points by way of a 23-11-1 mark and 47 points.

Vegas currently holds down the best odds in the division to win the Stanley Cup, and third overall, at +750. Edmonton is second and Calgary ranks third, with Seattle slotting fourth in the division and 16th overall at +2,750. Los Angeles, fifth in the Pacific and 17th overall, rank in at +2,820.

The Vancouver Canucks (+12,400), San Jose Sharks (+34,900), and Anaheim Ducks (+109,900) remain long shots.

Pacific Division odds

In terms of Pacific Division betting, the Golden Knights are -172 favourites. The Flames slot second (+680), slightly edging out the Kings (+730), Oilers (+740), and Kraken (+760).

Here’s a look at the Pacific Division odds for each NHL team, according to Stake:

  1. Vegas Golden Knights (-172)
  2. Calgary Flames (+680)
  3. Los Angles Kings (+730)
  4. Edmonton Oilers (+740)
  5. Seattle Kraken (+760)
  6. Vancouver Canucks (+11,900)
  7. San Jose Sharks (+52,000)
  8. Anaheim Ducks (+109,00)

Stanley Cup odds

Here’s a look at the Stanley Cup odds for each NHL team, according to Stake:

  1. Colorado Avalanche (+570)
  2. Boston Bruins (+580)
  3. Vegas Golden Knights (+750)
  4. Toronto Maple Leafs (+785)
  5. Carolina Hurricanes (+960)
  6. New Jersey Devils (+1,240)
  7. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1,320)
  8. Dallas Stars (+1,580)
  9. Pittsburgh Penguins (+1,670)
  10. New York Rangers (+1,700)
  11. Minnesota Wild (+1,950)
  12. Edmonton Oilers (+2,010)
  13. Calgary Flames (+2,040)
  14. Winnipeg Jets (+2,080)
  15. Florida Panthers (+2,600)
  16. Seattle Kraken (+2,750)
  17. Los Angeles Kings (+2,820)
  18. New York Islanders (+3,500)
  19. Washington Capitals (+4,500)
  20. St. Louis Blues (+6,000)
  21. Nashville Predators (+7,100)
  22. Buffalo Sabres (+7,400)
  23. Detroit Red Wings (+8,300)
  24. Vancouver Canucks (+12,400)
  25. Ottawa Senators (+14,900)
  26. Montreal Canadiens (+15,900)
  27. Philadelphia Flyers (+34,900)
  28. San Jose Sharks (+34,900)
  29. Arizona Coyotes (+47,400)
  30. Columbus Blue Jackets (+49,900)
  31. Anaheim Ducks (+109,900)
  32. Chicago Blackhawks (+119,900)
