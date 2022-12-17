Flames will have a pair of prospects participating at the World Juniors

If the Calgary Flames aren’t giving fans a lot of reason to celebrate this holiday season, perhaps a pair of their prospects will.

The Flames, whose under-24 depth has been ranked near the bottom of the league by TSN, will send two prospects to the annual junior showcase.

Topi Ronni of Finland and William Stromgren of Sweden have each been tapped to represent their respective countries at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship from December 26, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick.

William Stromgren – Sweden

Stromgren, who was plucked out of the second round (No. 45) of the 2021 NHL Draft, has cracked Sweden’s roster after being left off their previous two entries, including the summer edition of the tournament in August. The 19-year-old winger, who blends a bit of size, speed, and puckhandling ability, has been a mainstay in the Swedish Hockey League with Brynäs IF.

The 6’3″, 181-pound left-shot left wing has five points (two goals, three assists) in 26 games this season. He previously represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Stromgren, a product of Örnsköldsvik, was one of 24 players, and 13 forwards, named to the roster.

The tournament allows for 25 players, with 23 eligible to be registered. The remaining can be credentialed, and if a player is injured or ill, they can be replaced by one of the credentialed extras.

In the other game, William Stromgren, who has quietly been one of Sweden's best players in this tournament, makes it 1-0 SWE. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/lsXktcoRDz — Josh Bell (@JoshuaBell31) May 1, 2021

Topi Ronni – Finland

Ronni, selected in the second round (No. 59) of the 2022 draft, will likely make his debut for Finland on the under-20 international stage at the tournament. He’s previously participated in the 2022 World Under-18s, registering four points (two goals, two assists) in six games, and at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, netting six points (two goals, four assists) in five games.

The 18-year-old, who was the fittest Flames skater at prospects camp in the summer, has established himself as a regular against older competition, logging 10 of his 12 games for Tappara at the Liiga level. He’s got two points (one goal, one assist) with the main club, and five points (one goal, four assists) on the U20 circuit.

Ronni is one of 25 players and 14 forwards on Finland’s roster.

Topi Ronni ties it up for Finland off of a feed from

Jani Nyman. 2-2. #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/Nk0rwyJAdp — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 2, 2021

Beyond the Flames

Calgary fans looking for a little additional bonus can find it in the way of 2023 NHL Draft eligibles.

The Flames do, at least at this point, own their top two picks in the 2023 selection process.

Though it isn’t likely the Calgary club lands the No. 1 pick in the draft to nab consensus top pick Canada forward Connor Bedard (nor is it likely they land in the top-three to net a shot at fellow Canadian Adam Fantilli), there are still a plethora of top prospects to pay attention to.

Among them is Leo Carlsson, who will represent Sweden. Carlsson, a likely top-10 pick in the draft, has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 25 games with Örebro HK in the SHL. Dalibor Dvorsky, another projected top pick, will suit up for Slovakia, and Eduard Sale will do the same for Czechia. Charlie Stramel of Team USA, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 18 games for the University of Wisconsin, is another to keep an eye on.