Legendary Flames trainer Jim "Bearcat" Murray passes away at 89

Legendary Calgary Flames trainer Jim “Bearcat” Murray has passed away at the age of 89.

Murray, born in Vulcan in 1933, joined the Flames in 1980 as head athletic trainer and served in the position until he retired in 1996. He won the Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009 in the athletic trainer category.

“The entire Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation family extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jim ‘Bearcat’ Murray,” the Flames posted on their website.

He also served as trainer for the Calgary Centennials and Calgary Wranglers of the Western Hockey League and worked with the Calgary Cowboys of the World Hockey Association. He was also an assistant trainer for the Calgary Stampeders.

