Hanifin in trade talks with Flames and Eastern Conference team: report

With the trade deadline roughly two months away, rumours are beginning to swirl regarding the Calgary Flames.

The Flames are in an interesting spot, as they remain in the playoff hunt but are expected to be sellers at this year’s deadline. One such player who they are likely to move is Noah Hanifin, who is in the final year of a contract that carries a $4.95 million cap hit. The 26-year-old is having himself a solid season with five goals and 17 points through 37 games, while averaging over 23 minutes in ice time.

Hanifin, who would serve as a top-four defenceman on all 32 teams throughout the league, is believed to have generated plenty of interest from several general managers looking to improve their back end. One particular team, according to The Fourth Period‘s David Pagnotta, is the New Jersey Devils, who, after a slow start to the season, are back in a playoff spot and looking to go on a run.

“Noah Hanifin, ranked No. 2 on TFP Trade Watch List, has been on a few teams’ radars, including the New Jersey Devils,” Pagnotta wrote in his latest column. “Trade talks seem to be ongoing, and this could be something that materializes leading up to the deadline, if not much sooner.”

While the Devils possess plenty of talent throughout their lineup, their blue line has been thin as of late due to the absence of Dougie Hamilton. The 30-year-old underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in early December and is out indefinitely.

On top of Hamilton’s absence, the Devils also lost Damon Severson and Ryan Graves via free agency, both of whom were key contributors to the team’s success a season ago. It appears that general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has identified an upgrade on the blue line as his main goal heading into the deadline.

Fitzgerald and Flames GM Craig Conroy are familiar with one another, as they made a trade this summer that saw Tyler Toffoli head to the Devils in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick. If the Flames do decide to move Hanifin, they would likely be eyeing a young prospect or perhaps some draft picks.

The Devils have their first-round selection in each of the upcoming two drafts, which would be of great interest to the Flames. They also have some great young talent that matches the Flames needs. One in particular is Alexander Holtz, who has yet to establish himself since being selected seventh overall in 2020 but boasts a boatload of skill. Whether or not a deal between these two comes to fruition remains to be seen, but there certainly appears to be a fit.