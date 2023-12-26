Flames' goalie Markstrom got married in Banff over the holidays

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom certainly made the most of his holiday break.

While players typically get a few days off to go catch up with their family, Markstrom instead scheduled one of the biggest days of his life with his.

At a ceremony at Banff’s Fairmont Springs hotel earlier this week, Markstrom and his partner Amanda Östervall officially tied the knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Östervall (@amandaostervall)

The couple had previously welcomed their first child, a son named Clark, earlier this year, who joined them for their special day.

“My boys, I love you so much,” Amanda wrote in the caption.

It looked like either a rather small or very private wedding, with none of the photos uploaded by Östervall featuring anybody but the three of them and an officiant.

While he didn’t have to travel too far for his wedding, Calgary’s No. 1 netminder is now one of the most well-travelled goaltenders in the league.

Among active goalies, he ranks eighth league-wide with most career games played, having suited up for 456 career regular season and 26 career playoff games with three different teams.

Markstrom joined the Flames in the 2020-21 shortened season after spending four seasons with the Florida Panthers and six with the Vancouver Canucks.

Markstrom is sporting a .904 save percentage in 19 starts this year for Calgary, going 8-9-2 along the way.

The newly married man returns to the ice tomorrow for Calgary, with the team hosting the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is set for 6:30 pm PT/7:30 pm MT.