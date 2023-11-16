Flames may not get the big return they're hoping for in Lindholm trade

The Calgary Flames will need Elias Lindholm to step up his play in order to receive the trade package both management and fans are expecting.

While there were talks of an extension between the Flames and Lindholm, that ship seems to have sailed. There are now reports that Lindholm is one of several Flames on the trade block, as Craig Conroy and his management staff are looking to retool this roster in hopes of future success.

One would expect Lindholm to garner the biggest return of all the names available for the Flames. Just two seasons ago, the 28-year-old potted 42 goals while also finishing as the runner-up to Patrice Bergeron in Selke Trophy voting. Factor that in with his $4.85 million cap hit, and you have a player you would assume teams would be willing to pay an arm and a leg for. While there will absolutely be a number of teams interested in Lindholm, his value may not be as high as Flames fans would like to hear.

Lindholm’s play has declined since his brilliant showing during the 2021-22 season. He found the back of the net 22 times last season, while posting 64 points in 80 games. Though those numbers are solid, they are far from the totals he had one year prior, not to mention that his defensive play also took a hit.

Those hoping for a bounce back in 2023-24 have yet to get their wish. Through 15 games, Lindholm has found the back of the net just twice, while also registering six assists. He has been a nonfactor far too often this season, which is a disappointing development given the skill level he possesses.

There is no denying that Lindholm’s skill level remains high, and perhaps a change of scenery is all it will take to get him playing like his old self. Unfortunately for the Flames, however, that won’t help in terms of his trade value, meaning that if he can’t his game back on track soon, Conroy may be forced to part with him for much cheaper than he would like.