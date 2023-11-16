Flames' Kadri speaks out on ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri presents himself as a quiet, even keel type of individual, meaning when he speaks up, it catches your attention.

This afternoon, Kadri took to social media to express his thoughts on the ongoing conflict taking place between Israel and Palestine. The 33-year-old, who is of Lebanese descent, said that it is important to respect the rights of the Palestinian people.

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine. I acknowledge the deep pain and suffering experienced by both Israelis and Palestinians, extending my heartfelt sympathies to all the victims and their families,” Kadri wrote.

“It is crucial to address the legitimate aspirations and rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and an independent state. I passionately advocate for a peaceful resolution through inclusive dialogue, urging all parties to come together to negotiate a just and lasting solution.

“I firmly believe that acknowledging and respecting the rights, security, and dignity of all individuals involved is essential to forge a path towards reconciliation and coexistence. The innocent Palestinian deaths and casualties must not be ignored, prompting a responsibility to call for an immediate cease-fire. Let us unite with empathy, sympathy, and compassion for those innocent lives affected.

“My hope is for a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and prosperity.

“In the spirit of supporting equality for all, let us stand together for a world where diverse communities thrive harmoniously.”

Kadri captioned the photo, “All love. Never war.”

Nazem Kadri posted this today to Instagram about the Israel-Palestine war:#flames pic.twitter.com/eKY6szGwPp — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 15, 2023