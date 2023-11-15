Flames are listening to trade offers for Elias Lindholm: report

The Calgary Flames have begun listening to trade offers for centreman Elias Lindholm.

With the Flames’ slow start to the season, there have been reports circulating as of late that Craig Conroy has been shopping Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, as well as Nikita Zadorov, who just recently requested a trade. Now, in a recent report by Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, Lindholm appears to be up for grabs as well.

“The Zadorov trade request that came out on Friday night was really just the tip of the iceberg,” LeBrun said. “What teams are telling us is that the Flames are listening on the other pending UFA’s as well. Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm; the Flames are ready for a roster reset here.”

Before the 2023-24 season, the Flames had made some serious progress in their attempts to sign Lindholm to an extension, with the reported cap hit being in the $9 million range. It appears that management has chosen a different path instead, resulting in the 28-year-old being placed on the trade block.

Like many on the Flames, Lindholm hasn’t been at his best this season. Through 15 games, he has found the back of the net on just two occasions while also chipping in with six assists. Despite the slow start, teams around the league are well aware of how good Lindholm is capable of being, which should allow Conroy to bring in a significant haul once a trade is made.

While Lindholm, Tanev, Hanifin, and Zadorov are the trade pieces being discussed, the Flames have a few other players set to be UFA’s next summer: AJ Greer, Dennis Gilbert, and Jordan Oesterle. None would bring in major returns, but they could fetch a draft pick or two should Conroy look to move them.