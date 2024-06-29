Flames trade fourth-round draft pick to the Flyers

The Calgary Flames have gotten involved in what has been a trade-filled day, sending the 107th selection from this year’s draft to the Philadelphia Flyers.

In exchange, the Flames have received the Flyers 150th (fifth round) and 177th (sixth round) picks, both of which are also in this year’s draft.

It’s been a busy few days for the Flames. It started off yesterday with two picks in the first round, the first of which they used to select defenceman Zayne Parekh at ninth overall. The 18-year-old led all draft eligible blue liners with 33 goals this season, while also registering 96 points in 66 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

They then waited some time before heading back up to the podium to make the 28th overall selection, which they used to grab forward Matvei Gridin. The 18-year-old winger scored a team-leading 38 goals and 93 points in 60 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL this past season.

The Flames have made an additional five picks today; Andrew Basha (41st overall), Jacob Battaglia (62nd overall), Henry Mews (74th overal), Kirill Zarubin (84th overall), and Trevor Hoskin (106 overall). They have one remaining in the fifth round and two in the sixth.

Though there is still quite some way to go in the retooling effort the Flames are currently in, having a surplus of draft picks like they do today go a long way in helping their efforts to get things turned around.