Flames fans ecstatic with both draft picks in first round: "Love it"

The Calgary Flames may not have ended up with Tij Iginla, but it was by no means an unsuccessful draft night last evening.

With Iginla being selected sixth overall by the Utah Hockey Club, the Flames had to make a decision, and wound up choosing defenceman Zayne Parekh ninth overall. The 18-year-old led all draft-eligible defencemen in goals this season with 33, while also managing 96 points in 66 games with the Saginaw Spirit. He has true star potential, and Flames fans are very excited.

W SELECTION — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) June 29, 2024

Unbelievable W for you guys — Mario LeCrosGoat (@MarioLeGoat) June 29, 2024

GREAT PICK — BigFlamesGuy (@BigFlamesGuy) June 29, 2024

So exciting! Conroy has been so amazing lately — #4 Andersson (@tritongamez) June 29, 2024

That was one of two first-round selections for the Flames yesterday. With their 28th pick, which they received from the Vancouver Canucks in the Elias Lindholm trade, they drafted Matvei Gridin.

This selection was a bit more off the board, with few mock drafts projecting Gridin to go in the first round. That said, while he is a bit more of a long-term project, he put up an impressive 83 points in 60 USHL games this past season, indicating he has plenty of potential. Once again, the majority of Flames fans were pleased with the pick.

seems like a wildcard pick, exciting to see if it works out i like how the flames are being a bit brave here with their picks tonight not safe. good opportunity at michigan next year let’s see what you can do — mid hater rebuild lover (@FSN2NASTY) June 29, 2024

He reminds me of Tyler Toffoli in the way he just seems to produce without much recognition. You don’t notice him much, but he’s got 2-3 points at the end of the game. He has work to do as they all do at 18, but he’s a gamer — Matt Godbout ( @matt__godbout on 🧵 ) (@Habitforming1) June 29, 2024

Another Great Pick And Win Great Job Conroy Best Rookie GM ever. — Beneklees (@BenSawley) June 29, 2024

Conroy is a genius 🔥 — Evan Menzies (@Evan_Menzies) June 29, 2024



Despite choosing to put the team through a retooling process, general manager Craig Conroy seems to really have the support from the Flames fan base at this point in time. Though the next few seasons could be rough, prospects like these two above help make the future look quite bright.