Flames trade Andrew Mangiapane to Capitals

The Calgary Flames have traded away forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals.

In return, they’re getting a 2025 second-round pick that originally belonged to the Colorado Avalanche.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (originally from Colorado). — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 28, 2024

“Today’s trade provides us with an increase in valuable draft capital, and we have continued to emphasize the importance of how upcoming drafts will influence the future of our franchise,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy in a press release.

“Additionally, this move affords us with more salary cap and roster flexibility to make decisions after July 1.”

Mangiapane scored 14 goals and had 40 points in 75 games last season. The 28-year-old was originally drafted by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL draft. He’s played parts of seven seasons with the franchise.

The forward scored a career-high 35 goals during the 2021-22 season but has not cracked the 20-goal mark in any other year.

The Flames continue to add to their bounty of draft picks, which they’ve earned by trading away roster players such as Elias Lindholm and Jacob Markstrom over the last 12 months. They have multiple picks in each of the first four rounds this year, as well as tons of other strong picks for the next few drafts.

The NHL draft starts tomorrow night where the Flames have the ninth pick as their crown jewel. They’ll be looking to add a franchise player who can help the team for years to come.

The organization also frees up a lot of cap space with this trade. Mangiapane is owed $5.8 million next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025. The Flames now have nearly $30 million in cap space, among the highest totals of any team in the NHL.