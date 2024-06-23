Markstrom shares heartfelt message after trade from Flames

Calgary Flames fans got a chance to hear from goaltender Jacob Markstrom following his trade to the New Jersey Devils last week.

The 34-year-old Swedish goaltender made a post to social media yesterday where he thanked the fans, city, and team for his time spent with the Flames.

“Thank you to the city of Calgary and every single person that lives there, and on behalf of my family I want to thank you for being a great place to start a family,” Markstrom wrote. “Thank you to the Calgary Flames organization. Thank you to all my teammates that made it special to come to the rink every day.”

“Thank you to the C of red, [I] don’t know where to begin but the support that you have showed me has been unreal, you make the dome a special place.”

The Flames traded their starting goaltender to the Devils last week following a season where trade rumours swirled around Markstrom and New Jersey. The deal finally came together last Wednesday and saw the Flames send the Swede out east in exchange for defenceman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round pick.

Markstrom’s time in Calgary can be looked back on fondly. Though the team is coming off two straight seasons without playoff hockey, the former 2008 second-round pick was among the team’s premier players over the last four seasons.

He ended his Flames tenure with 105 wins in 213 games in Calgary and backstopped the team to a Pacific Division title in 2021-22. Markstrom was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy following that season but lost out to New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Flames fans will get a chance to thank Markstrom for his time with the team next season when the Devils visit the Saddledome for their annual visit.