Calgary Flames prospect Topi Rönni has been sentenced to one year of conditional imprisonment in connection with a case involving rape as a young person.

The decision came in today from the District Court of Helsinki. The alleged incident took place when Rönni was 17 years old. Elite Prospects’ Lassi Alanen reports that the ruling is not yet final.

Topi Rönni (#Flames) has been sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence for rape by the Helsinki district court. Rönni was 17 years old at the time of the incident. The ruling is not final. Tappara is set to comment on the situation later via an announcement. https://t.co/BdB5smhyXU — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) March 12, 2024

Finnish journalist Miikka Lahtinen is reporting the same sentence has been ruled to Rönni, while also mentioning that the ruling is not legally binding.

Tapparan Topi Rönni, 19, on tuomittu nuorena henkilönä tehdystä raiskauksesta yhden vuoden ehdolliseen vankeuteen. Helsingin käräjäoikeus antoi tuomionsa tiistaina. Tuomio ei ole lainvoimainen, uutisoi IS.#Tappara #Liiga — Miikka Lahtinen (@ladalahtinen) March 12, 2024

The accusation surrounding Rönni first came to light in October. The 19-year-old was immediately suspended from team activities with Tappara Tampere in the SM-liiga. However, he had since returned to play with Tappara’s U20 club, with his most recent game taking place on February 3.

Rönni, 19, was selected 59th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Shortly after the accusation came to light, the Flames organization revealed that they learned about the potential investigation shortly after drafting him.

“We became aware of a potential legal issue involving Topi Ronni following our selection of him in the 2022 NHL Draft,” the statement reads. “We take this matter seriously and will let the legal process follow its due course. We have no further comment at this time.”

Rönni has yet to be signed to an entry-level contract by the Flames. He’s suited up for 22 games with Tappara’s top club this season, scoring a goal and an assist. In 20 games with their U20 club, he has 10 goals and 32 points.

More to come…