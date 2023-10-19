Calgary Flames prospect Topi Rönni accused of rape

Calgary Flames prospect Topi Rönni is facing criminal charges for rape, according to his team in Finland.

Tappara announces that Topi Rönni (CGY) is facing criminal charges for rape. He’ll be withdrawing from team activities until further notice: https://t.co/o71ntsCs63 #Flames — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) October 19, 2023

Rönni, who was selected by the Flames in the second round (59th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, is in his third season with Tappara Tampere in the SM-liiga. However, due to the investigation, the 19-year-old has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

The alleged crime is said to have taken place over two years ago when Rönni was a minor. The Helsinki District Court has yet to determine the hearing date of the case, and the documents involved will be kept secret for the time being.

“Today, I have received a summons application related to the matter,” Rönni said in Finnish (translated with Google Translate). “The last two or so years have been hard waiting for the matter to progress. I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial. I am away from the team’s activities for the time being and I am focusing on handling the matter.”

Meanwhile, the Flames put out a brief statement of their own, in which they said they have been aware of the situation for some time.

“We became aware of a potential legal issue involving Topi Ronni following our selection of him in the 2022 NHL Draft,” the statement reads. “We take this matter seriously and will let the legal process follow its due course. We have no further comment at this time.”