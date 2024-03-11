SportsHockeyFlames

Flames fans fully embracing tank after recent blowout losses

Preston Hodgkinson
Mar 11 2024, 8:38 pm
@NHLFlames/X | @Kelowna_Rockets/X

Calgary Flames fans are officially embracing the tank after the team suffered a pair of blowout losses over the weekend.

In their first two games post-trade deadline, the Flames lost 5-1 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday and 7-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes the next day. The team had won six of their last seven heading into the weekend and still had an outside shot at maybe competing for the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

However, after a catastrophic weekend, it seems the Flames’ season can truly be put to bed. Instead of being sad about another playoff-less season, fans are instead taking up arms with Team Tank in the hopes the team can secure a high draft pick.

It’s unlikely that the Flames will end up in the top three of the draft. If the season ended today, the most likely draft position for Calgary would be at pick #12 and they wouldn’t even have a shot at landing the top pick.

With that in mind, the hype is being shifted not toward top-rated prospects like Macklin Celebrini or Cole Eiserman, but at Jarome Iginla’s son Tij, who is expected to be drafted right around where the Flames are expected to be.

Having a second-generation Iginla playing for the Flames would be music to the ears of many fans, and not just because he’s related to one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Tij is having an amazing season with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, picking up 45 goals and 78 points in just 59 games this season.

Midseason draft rankings have Iginla going around the 10-15 range in the upcoming draft, which could make him an ideal target for the Flames.

We’ll see where the team eventually lands as they still have 18 games left to play. The 2024 NHL Draft will take place from June 28 to 29 at the Las Vegas Sphere.

