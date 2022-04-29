Matthew Tkachuk hilariously slams brother Brady’s fashion sense (VIDEO)

The sibling rivalry is strong in the Tkachuk household.

A little harsh at times, too.

And big brother Matthew, a standout of the Calgary Flames who holds the family’s single-season record for most points after eclipsing father Keith’s 98 points earlier this year, tossed a dagger or two at little brother Brady Tkachuk in a hilarious TikTok video released by the NHL on Friday.

In the clip, Matthew is asked to critique the fashion sense of Brady, who captains the Ottawa Senators.

“This one. This is a 10/10 suit and about a 1/10 guy,” starts Matthew, trademark grin spread fully across his face. “The only reason I say this is because I got him this suit.

“This was draft day 2018. Such a fun day.”

In all, Matthew critiques five outfits of Brady in the 1:19 video, with scores ranging from 1/10 to 5/10 to a trio of 10/10 grades. The looks include a burgundy-on-black suit combo, a traditional blue and white combo, a no-tie look, a “Matthew Tkachuk Friendship Tour” t-shirt, and more.

And, given the scores, not all of Matthew’s shots were strong.

He didn’t shy away from complimenting Brady when he felt warranted.

“I like the no-tie look,” Matthew says. “I personally don’t wear ties. It looks a little too warm to be wearing a black suit. This is a steady 5/10, but maybe some sunglasses make it a seven or eight.”

No word on when Brady will drop his rebuttal.