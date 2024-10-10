The Calgary Flames’ season opener last night versus the Vancouver Canucks was a game you had to see to believe.

It looked like the Flames were in for a blowout loss early on, as they found themselves trailing 3-0 with roughly eight minutes to go in the first. A shorthanded goal from Anthony Mantha brought them back within one, and though they would soon again go down by three, they wound up willing their way to a 6-5 overtime victory.

“I think we just started to play a little bit more responsibly,” said head coach Ryan Huska when asked what led to the comeback. “We had numbers above the puck, and I think the composure started to creep back into our game once we scored that second goal. It was an entertaining game, it just kind of took off from there.”

While several Flames had outstanding performances, Mantha may have had the best of the bunch. The 30-year-old, who signed a one-year deal as a free agent this past summer, not only scored the shorty, but also added an assist on a Martin Pospisil goal in the third period.

His offensive contributions, however, weren’t the biggest impression he made in his Flames debut.

Less than halfway through the opening period, Canucks forward J.T. Miller laid a huge hit on Kevin Rooney. The veteran remained on the ice for some time before eventually being helped to his feet and taken down the tunnel. He did not return to the game.

Kevin Rooney, with some help, is able to skate off the ice after a hit from J.T. Miller. pic.twitter.com/d7zx9UYFQm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2024

Though there wasn’t a response right away, Mantha was able to track down Miller late in the first. The two dropped the gloves, which, with his goal and assist on the night, gave the new Flames winger a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Mantha and Miller drop the gloves, this game is getting ROWDY 💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/Acoz71LMdn — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 10, 2024

“You saw what he did tonight, he hasn’t known Roons for long,” said 23-year-old Connor Zary. “Roons is a big part of our team and one of the best guys in the locker room. To see a new guy like Mans come in and challenge Miller to that is pretty special, and obviously, he gets a goal and an assist. To get a Gordie Howe hat trick in your debut, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

It wasn’t just the Flames young guns who were inspired by his performance, either.

“He stepped up for us today,” said Mikael Backlund. “Big goal there to start, and then the fight. Haven’t checked yet, but I’m pretty sure an apple too, so a Gordie Howe right off the hop.”

Throughout his career, the biggest critique of Mantha is that after performances like the one we witnessed last night, he can often go quiet for lengthy stretches afterward. He’s looking to change that reputation this season, and will have a chance to build off his excellent start on Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers.