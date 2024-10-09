Flames excited to "prove some people wrong" this season

The Calgary Flames couldn’t care less about what people outside of their locker room think about them.

They are well aware of the fact that pundits and fans alike think they will be near the bottom of the standings this season. After all, they chose to move on from several of their top players within the calendar year in what looks to be somewhat of a rebuild.

While they may not be the most skilled team in the league, this Flames roster is a tight-knit group with a mix of young talent and some cagey veterans. As they prepare for their season opener tonight versus the Vancouver Canucks, they have no issue hiding the fact that they are fully embracing the underdog mentality.

“I’ve gotten a ton of enjoyment throughout my career proving people wrong, and I know we’re going to get a ton of enjoyment as a group proving people wrong. It’s exciting,” said Ryan Lomberg, who chose to sign a two-year deal with the Flames this offseason.

With all the trade speculation discussed daily last season, this group no longer has to worry about those types of distractions. It seems like a weight has been lifted off them, as they are now able to go out and just focus on the task at hand.

“Everybody’s excited, man. Everybody’s even [in the standings] aside from a few who have already played,” Lomberg said. “We’re excited to start this thing for real and prove some people wrong.”

The Flames will be going with Dan Vladar between the pipes tonight, while rookie Samuel Honzek is expected to suit up on the first line alongside Nazem Kadri. Lomberg, meanwhile, will be on an intimidating fourth line that also features 6-foot-8 Adam Klapka.

Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 8 pm MT.