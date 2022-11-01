SportsHockeyFlamesSports betting

Red-hot Flames now have second-best odds of winning the Stanley Cup

Offside Staff
Nov 1 2022, 9:02 pm
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames cooked through the month of October.

Bettors have responded.

The Flames, who started out with a franchise-best five wins in six games to start the season and currently own the NHL’s fourth-best winning percentage, are heating up the betting charts, too.

Calgary, which started the season with the sixth-best odds amongst all Stanley Cup competitors with a +1,510 line, has seen its line move all the way to +950 — the second-best mark league-wide as the calendar flips to November, according to Stake.com. A single $100 bet would net a $1,050 payout should the Flames go the distance.

Only the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are more favoured at +460.

The Flames lead all Pacific Division opponents, naturally, with the Vegas Golden Knights ranking second at +1,230 and the Edmonton Oilers third at +1,560.

Calgary, unsurprisingly, are also second only to Colorado to come out of the Western Conference, too. The Avalanche, who have started 4-4-1 this season and currently sit in ninth spot in the standings through October 31, hold top odds at +200.

The Flames boast a +395 line.

The Presidents’ Trophy is also within betting reach for Calgary.

The Flames, who had a +1,260 line to capture the Presidents’ Trophy back on October 11, are now Western Conference favourites with a +550 mark. The Boston Bruins, who lead the NHL with a .889 winning percentage, top the charts at +510.

Give the southern foe the nod in the Battle of Alberta here, too.

Edmonton was initially favoured over Calgary to win the Presidents’ Trophy in pre-season figures at  +1,110 — sixth-best in the league with the Flames were right behind at +1,260. Edmonton, who has split the season-season with Calgary 1-1 thus far, now logs in at +1,560 in the chase for the league’s top regular-season record.

Stanley Cup odds

Here’s a look at the Stanley Cup odds for each NHL team, according to Stake:

  1. Colorado Avalanche (+460)
  2. Calgary Flames (+950)
  3. Toronto Maple Leafs (+1,020)
  4. Carolina Hurricanes (+1,040)
  5. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1,070)
  6. Florida Panthers (+1,090)
  7. Boston Bruins (+1,090)
  8. Vegas Golden Knights (+1,270)
  9. Edmonton Oilers (+1,400)
  10. New York Rangers (+1,490)
  11. Minnesota Wild (+2,100)
  12. Pittsburgh Penguins (+2,190)
  13. Dallas Stars (+2,740)
  14. St. Louis Blues (+3,000)
  15. Los Angeles Kings (+3,100)
  16. Washington Capitals (+3,500)
  17. New Jersey Devils (+3,700)
  18. New York Islanders (+4,200)
  19. Winnipeg Jets (+4,900)
  20. Nashville Predators (+5,100)
  21. Detroit Red Wings (+5,200)
  22. Buffalo Sabres (+5,300)
  23. Ottawa Senators (+5,500)
  24. Vancouver Canucks (+6,500)
  25. Seattle Kraken (+8,900)
  26. Philadelphia Flyers (+9,300)
  27. Montreal Canadiens (+11,900)
  28. Columbus Blue Jackets (+11,900)
  29. Anaheim Ducks (+14,400)
  30. San Jose Sharks (+20,900)
  31. Chicago Blackhawks (+21,900)
  32. Arizona Coyotes (+52,400)
