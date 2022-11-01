Red-hot Flames now have second-best odds of winning the Stanley Cup

The Calgary Flames cooked through the month of October.

Bettors have responded.

The Flames, who started out with a franchise-best five wins in six games to start the season and currently own the NHL’s fourth-best winning percentage, are heating up the betting charts, too.

Calgary, which started the season with the sixth-best odds amongst all Stanley Cup competitors with a +1,510 line, has seen its line move all the way to +950 — the second-best mark league-wide as the calendar flips to November, according to Stake.com. A single $100 bet would net a $1,050 payout should the Flames go the distance.

Only the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are more favoured at +460.

The Flames lead all Pacific Division opponents, naturally, with the Vegas Golden Knights ranking second at +1,230 and the Edmonton Oilers third at +1,560.

Calgary, unsurprisingly, are also second only to Colorado to come out of the Western Conference, too. The Avalanche, who have started 4-4-1 this season and currently sit in ninth spot in the standings through October 31, hold top odds at +200.

The Flames boast a +395 line.

The Presidents’ Trophy is also within betting reach for Calgary.

The Flames, who had a +1,260 line to capture the Presidents’ Trophy back on October 11, are now Western Conference favourites with a +550 mark. The Boston Bruins, who lead the NHL with a .889 winning percentage, top the charts at +510.

Give the southern foe the nod in the Battle of Alberta here, too.

Edmonton was initially favoured over Calgary to win the Presidents’ Trophy in pre-season figures at +1,110 — sixth-best in the league with the Flames were right behind at +1,260. Edmonton, who has split the season-season with Calgary 1-1 thus far, now logs in at +1,560 in the chase for the league’s top regular-season record.

Stanley Cup odds

Here’s a look at the Stanley Cup odds for each NHL team, according to Stake: