Red-hot Flames now have second-best odds of winning the Stanley Cup
The Calgary Flames cooked through the month of October.
Bettors have responded.
The Flames, who started out with a franchise-best five wins in six games to start the season and currently own the NHL’s fourth-best winning percentage, are heating up the betting charts, too.
Calgary, which started the season with the sixth-best odds amongst all Stanley Cup competitors with a +1,510 line, has seen its line move all the way to +950 — the second-best mark league-wide as the calendar flips to November, according to Stake.com. A single $100 bet would net a $1,050 payout should the Flames go the distance.
Only the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are more favoured at +460.
The Flames lead all Pacific Division opponents, naturally, with the Vegas Golden Knights ranking second at +1,230 and the Edmonton Oilers third at +1,560.
Calgary, unsurprisingly, are also second only to Colorado to come out of the Western Conference, too. The Avalanche, who have started 4-4-1 this season and currently sit in ninth spot in the standings through October 31, hold top odds at +200.
The Flames boast a +395 line.
The Presidents’ Trophy is also within betting reach for Calgary.
The Flames, who had a +1,260 line to capture the Presidents’ Trophy back on October 11, are now Western Conference favourites with a +550 mark. The Boston Bruins, who lead the NHL with a .889 winning percentage, top the charts at +510.
Give the southern foe the nod in the Battle of Alberta here, too.
Edmonton was initially favoured over Calgary to win the Presidents’ Trophy in pre-season figures at +1,110 — sixth-best in the league with the Flames were right behind at +1,260. Edmonton, who has split the season-season with Calgary 1-1 thus far, now logs in at +1,560 in the chase for the league’s top regular-season record.
Stanley Cup odds
Here’s a look at the Stanley Cup odds for each NHL team, according to Stake:
- Colorado Avalanche (+460)
- Calgary Flames (+950)
- Toronto Maple Leafs (+1,020)
- Carolina Hurricanes (+1,040)
- Tampa Bay Lightning (+1,070)
- Florida Panthers (+1,090)
- Boston Bruins (+1,090)
- Vegas Golden Knights (+1,270)
- Edmonton Oilers (+1,400)
- New York Rangers (+1,490)
- Minnesota Wild (+2,100)
- Pittsburgh Penguins (+2,190)
- Dallas Stars (+2,740)
- St. Louis Blues (+3,000)
- Los Angeles Kings (+3,100)
- Washington Capitals (+3,500)
- New Jersey Devils (+3,700)
- New York Islanders (+4,200)
- Winnipeg Jets (+4,900)
- Nashville Predators (+5,100)
- Detroit Red Wings (+5,200)
- Buffalo Sabres (+5,300)
- Ottawa Senators (+5,500)
- Vancouver Canucks (+6,500)
- Seattle Kraken (+8,900)
- Philadelphia Flyers (+9,300)
- Montreal Canadiens (+11,900)
- Columbus Blue Jackets (+11,900)
- Anaheim Ducks (+14,400)
- San Jose Sharks (+20,900)
- Chicago Blackhawks (+21,900)
- Arizona Coyotes (+52,400)
Supported Content