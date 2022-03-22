Flames show support for inclusivity with Hockey Is For Everyone game

The Calgary Flames will play with pride on Tuesday.

The Flames will host the San Jose Sharks in its “Hockey Is For Everyone” campaign to promote inclusion and accessibility to sports initiatives.

“We know that sport can be an equalizer, often providing a level playing field,” Jeff McCaig, Chair of the Calgary Flames Foundation, said in a release. “The Calgary Flames Foundation and CSEC have created the CSEC Inclusion Program with the goal of removing barriers and influencing meaningful change, while supporting the growth of participation in organized and spontaneous sport among youth in all our communities.”

Players will use Pride Tape in support of You Can Play on their sticks in warmup, and the starting lineup will be joined by four representatives of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation Inclusion Program pillars: Equality and Diversity, Accessibility, Girls and Women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

To celebrate #HockeyIsForEveryone, our @NHLFlames starting line-up will be joined by 4 of our CSEC Inclusion Program reps!🔥 Help us give a warm welcome to Kent Ayoungman, Chris Cederstrand, Margo Demerse and Dwight Efford! Check out their bios below⤵️https://t.co/tLZFxxCFe1 pic.twitter.com/SrS1cyAvmo — Flames Foundation (@FlamesFdn) March 22, 2022

Proceeds from the 50/50 will be directed to the team’s foundation and its Inclusion Program.

The Inclusion Program, a $2 million investment in sport inclusion through the Calgary Flames Foundation, supports greater inclusion and access to sport for BIPOC individuals, people with disabilities, women and girls, and the LGBTQ+ community.

“This strategy deploys funds to provide greater access, opportunities and inclusive environments, harnessing the power of sport to improve lives and support underrepresented and historically marginalized people,” the Calgary Flames Foundation said on its website. “Support of inclusion is, and will continue to be, a priority for CSEC teams and the Calgary Flames Foundation.”