Calgary tennis tourney to host first ever women’s event

Women will take centre court at the Calgary National Bank Challenger for the first time ever.

Organizers for the November tournament announced that the Challenger will now be a combined men’s and women’s professional event, featuring many of the best up-and-coming female players in the world and from across Canada after the addition of The International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Pro Circuit Women’s $25,000 event.

The Calgary National Bank Challenger event is back for 2022❗This will be the third time the popular tournament will be held, but the first time as a combined….⭐Men’s & Women’s Professional Event⭐

Ticket sales coming soon! #albertatenniscentre #nationalbankchallenger2022 #yyc pic.twitter.com/NoENZ9IFuD — albertatenniscentre (@abtenniscentre) March 22, 2022

“We are excited to have a combined men’s and women’s pro event in Calgary,” said Danny Da Costa, Tournament Director, Calgary National Bank Challenger, and CEO of the ATC. “Hosting a women’s event in Calgary is an important step towards providing more opportunities for females in the sport of tennis and supporting ATC’s diversity and inclusion strategy.”

The tournament takes place November 6 to 13 at the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre (ATC).

The addition of the women’s side came after a donation from Robert Rivard and his family. Rivard is a retired lawyer, as well as an ATC member and Director.

“The Women’s ITF event will create great opportunities for young women to be inspired by the females playing in our event,” Rivard said. “It is our hope that the Challenger will translate into more girls playing and enjoying the sport of tennis.”