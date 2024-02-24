Flames to start backup Vladar versus the Oilers as Markstrom battles injury

The Calgary Flames appear to be making a notable lineup change before tonight’s Battle of Alberta versus the Edmonton Oilers.

Based on their morning skate, it appears that Dan Vladar will get the nod between the pipes. This comes as a major surprise, as Vladar has yet to make a start since being activated from the injured reserve on February 16.

In Vladar’s last start, which happened to come against the Oilers, he was absolutely fantastic, kicking aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced in a 3-1 loss. That said, having him go up against a team with the firepower of the Oilers in his first start is a challenging task.

Most would have expected Jacob Markstrom to get the start. The 34-year-old has been one of the league’s best this season, as his 32.59 goals saved above expected (GSAx) is second amongst all NHL netminders to only Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck. However, head coach Ryan Huska told reporters this afternoon that the Swedish netminder isn’t 100 percent.

There will be some other lineup changes for the Flames, as Andrei Kuzmenko will be out due to illness. He will be replaced by Jakob Pelletier, who is set to return after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has had a tough time staying healthy this season, suiting up for just four games with the Flames thus far.

The Flames have an excellent opportunity to win their third-straight outing tonight, as they are taking on an Oilers team that was in action last night versus the Minnesota Wild. Despite the Oilers’ incredible stretch in recent months, they have cooled off as of late, with a 4-4-1 record in their nine games post-All-Star break. With a win, the Flames can pull within a point of the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card position.

Puck drop in what will surely be a fiery game, which is set for 8 pm MT.