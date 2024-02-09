For the fourth time this season, Dustin Wolf has been summoned by the Calgary Flames.

Wolf’s latest call-up, which the Flames announced this morning, comes due to an injury suffered by backup goaltender Dan Vladar. It is unclear when Vladar suffered what is being deemed as a lower-body injury, as his last start came on January 20 versus the Edmonton Oilers. Regardless, Wolf will remain with the Flames for at least one week, as Vladar has been placed on the Injured Reserve List.

AWOOOOOO! The #Flames have recalled Dustin Wolf from the @AHLWranglers! Additionally, Dan Vladar has been placed on the Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/jmOB1PhGik — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2024

Wolf, who is considered by many to be the top goaltending prospect in the world, is dominating the AHL once again this season. In 28 appearances with the Calgary Wranglers, he owns a 2.27 goals against average (GAA) along with a .927 save percentage (SV%).

Wolf has also appeared in a career-high five NHL games this season, posting a 3.46 GAA along with a .893 SV% and a 1-2-1 record in the limited sample size. He wasn’t given a start in his most recent call-up, which came roughly a month ago while Jacob Markstrom was out due to an injury.

If Vladar is only forced to miss minimal time, Wolf may find himself in a similar situation, as the Flames are set to play just three games over the next week. In fact, they don’t have back-to-back games until April 11-12th, and with how well Markstrom has played for the majority of the season, head coach Ryan Huska will likely ride him plenty down the stretch in order to try and push for a playoff spot. As bad as Flames fans want to see Wolf get an opportunity, being able to be up with the team as often as he has this season should do wonders in continuing to develop his game.