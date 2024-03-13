SportsHockeyFlames

Flames unveil special South Asian Celebration logo

Mar 13 2024, 11:52 pm
@NHLFlames/X

The Calgary Flames have unveiled a new special South Asian Celebration logo.

The cool design is a take on the “C’ logo that adorns the front of the Flames’ current jerseys. There have been some additions and changes throughout the icon to create this design.

A full image of the logo can be seen below.

Flames South Asian Celebration Logo

@NHLFlames/X

To start, it uses the colours maroon, saffron, green, and red, each of which represent a different aspect of South Asian tradition. For example, the saffron in the logo represents bravery, courage, and sacrifice.

In addition, some design choices were made to represent other parts of South Asian culture. There are specific patterns — such as Ajrak prints, Mehndi designs, and Paisley motifs — that are all culturally significant.

This is the first time that the Flames have designed a special and unique logo for South Asian Celebration night.

The logo is designed by local artist Zoe Harveen Kaur Sihota. You can find more of her designs on her Instagram.

The Flames will not be allowed to wear any special jerseys wearing this logo in warmups as they might’ve with other celebration nights in the past due to new rules passed by the NHL prior to this season.

The Flames will have their South Asian Celebration game on March 30 against the Los Angeles Kings. It’s a battle of two Pacific Division rivals. The two teams have already played each other twice this season, with each side managing one win. There is one more game scheduled between these two clubs on April 11, well after South Asian Celebration night.

