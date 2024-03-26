"I might cry": Calgary artist emotional after Flames jersey reveal

A local artist was almost moved to tears after the Calgary Flames revealed a specialty jersey with a logo she designed.

Zoe Harveen Kaur Sihota collaborated with the Flames on a logo for the team’s first-ever South Asian Celebration night, which is slated for this Saturday against the LA Kings. The Flames showed off the logo earlier this month, featuring the flaming “C” fans have become accustomed to but revamped with patterns and symbols from South Asian culture.

The Flames shared Sihota’s first look at the jersey on social media.

“I think I’m going to cry,” said Sihota upon seeing the completed jersey. “This looks incredible… It turned out so amazing, I’m holding back tears.”

"This is so cool, I might cry." We surprised our South Asian Celebration logo designer Zoe Harveen Kaur Sihota with a jersey and chatted with her about her design and what it means to her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kayloZ8eGc — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 25, 2024

While Flames fans knew what the logo looked like, this video revealed what the jersey as a whole looks like. The logo sits on a yellow jersey with numbers that are stylized with the same South Asian patterns seen in the crest. The original Flames logo adorns both shoulders.

“Seeing it on the jersey and seeing it in real life, it’s actually happening, and it’s so incredible to see all of the patterns and motifs and symbols come to life,” said Sihota. “I really wanted to recreate something that empowered South Asians, but also allowed Calgarians to open their minds and learn to be inquisitive.”

This is the second South Asian Celebration game to happen in the province this month. Calgary’s up-highway rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, also hosted their version of the event against the Buffalo Sabres last week with a special logo also designed by a local artist.

Unfortunately, Flames players won’t be allowed to wear These jerseys on the ice during warmups. The league announced before the season started that it had banned specialty jerseys of all kinds after multiple players across the league refused to wear Pride-themed jerseys last season, sparking controversy.