Flames sign Weegar to long-term contract extension

MacKenzie Weegar is in it for the long haul.

The Calgary Flames and Weegar are closing in on a contract that will keep the newly-acquired defenceman in the city for the next eight years. Weegar and the Flames are finalizing an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million, according to multiple reports.

“It means everything,” Weegar said. “When I signed the deal I just kept thinking of how long of a road it’s been for me since Junior B to the Coast and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support I think, it’s not just me that signed the deal. It’s everybody around me.”

Weegar had an NHL career-high 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) in 80 games last season.

“Good player. Good city. Good team,” Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said.

“He’s a good player. He’s a good player. He can play both sides. He’s got a zest for the game. He’s coachable. He’s the right age group. He’s got a lot going for him.”

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Florida Panthers alongside Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick in exchange for forward Matthew Tkachuk in a July blockbuster swap.

Huberdeau signed an eight-year deal with Calgary in August.

“He kept giving me maybe an elbow or two in the gut saying ‘when are you going to do it?'” Weegar said. “I kept saying the same thing to him as you guys, ‘hopefully soon.’ Now maybe I can get a house next to him or something like that.”

Weegar, who has 27 goals, 94 assists, and a plus-minus of +78 in 306 games and one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $3.25 million, expressed a disinterest in continuing negotiations into the season.

“Let’s go,” he said. “I’m ready. This is going to be fun. It’s going to be a long road. It’s obviously a lot of hard work and the hard work starts now. Another reason why I signed here is because I believe in this team. They want to win and we have a winning team, a winning coach, a winning culture in here. That was another important step to sign here.”