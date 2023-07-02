Flames sign three players but lose Phillips in free agency

The Calgary Flames aren’t doing much to shake their reputation as a tough place to play.

On Sunday, the team announced multiple re-signings, picking up Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil, and Colton Poolman. A trio of players who spent time in the AHL last season for the Calgary Wranglers, all three players were signed on two-way contracts worth $775,000.

But it’s the one signing the Flames didn’t make that has people talking.

Matthew Phillips, who put up 36 goals and 40 assists for a total of 76 points with the Wranglers last season, opted to go to the Washington Capitals on a one-way contract, following Calgary’s former AHL head coach Mitch Love who was recently hired as an assistant by Washington.

Matthew Phillips gets one-year, $775k (one-way) from #AllCaps.#Flames were offering a two-year deal to stay. @DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 2, 2023

Per DailyFaceoff’s Frank Servalli, the Flames had offered Phillips a two-year deal to stay with the organization, though it’s not clear if that was a one or a two-way deal.

The news comes on the heels of a trio of veterans — Milan Lucic, Trevor Lewis, and Troy Stecher — all finding new homes next season, in Boston, Los Angeles, and Arizona, respectively.