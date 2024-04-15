Flames sign promising 6-foot-3 free agent goalie from Finland

The Calgary Flames have signed a promising six-foot-three Finnish goaltender to an NHL deal.

The club announced that they had agreed to a two-year two-way contract with goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew worth a cap hit of $870,000. Ignatjew was awarded the Goalie of the Year award in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan this season, which is the second-highest league in the country.

Welcome to #yyc, Waltteri! We have signed goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew to a one-year two-way contract with an AAV of $870,000.#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/5y95LT3PHM — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 15, 2024

It has been quite an impressive season for the 24-year-old Ignatjew. In 45 games with Mora IK, he put up a 26-18-0 record and an impressive .918 save percentage. Ignatjew also led the league with 1,142 saves and 2,615 minutes played.

He will be joining a Flames organization that might be having a bit of turnover at the goaltender position. Rumours swirled earlier in the season about a potential Jacob Markstrom trade to the New Jersey Devils, and that could still manifest in the offseason.

If that does indeed happen, the keys to the Calgary crease will most likely be handed to 22-year-old Dustin Wolf. The Flames also have backup Daniel Vladar signed through next season to platoon with Wolf if needed.

Ignatjew should provide some decent competition for those NHL guys once training camp begins in the Fall. If he manages to outplay one of Wolf or Vladar, there could be an outside chance that he will make some appearances in an NHL crease next season.

If not, he will most likely serve as the team’s AHL starter with Calgary Wranglers and be the go-to call-up option if either of those guys gets injured.