Flames' Markstrom stuck in massive rut as season winds down

Any hopes of Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom being a Vezina Trophy finalist have completely diminished.

For a good chunk of the season, the argument could have been made that Markstrom was deserving of a top-three Vezina finish for the second time in his career. The Flames remained in the hunt for a playoff spot right up until the trade deadline, and the 34-year-old netminder was the biggest reason why.

Markstrom is still having a solid season overall, as his 29.11 goals saved above expected (GSAx) is second among all NHL goalies to only Connor Hellebuyck. That said, his 2.75 goals against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%) simply aren’t good enough for Vezina consideration.

Those numbers have taken a big hit lately, as Markstrom has struggled in front of a team that lost some big contributors on the blue line ahead of the trade deadline. He hasn’t posted an SV% above .900 in each of his past 10 starts, winning just three of those outings. Last night was more of the same, as he allowed three goals on 29 shots for a .897 SV% in a 4-1 loss to the LA Kings.

By no means has Markstrom been terrible. He is being forced to play behind a depleted blue line, which has to be frustrating. That said, it is clear that he hasn’t been as sharp as he was through the first five months of the season.

Another element that could be playing into those struggles is the outside noise that surrounded him heading into the trade deadline. There was plenty of speculation that a deal to move him to the New Jersey Devils came very close to happening. Ultimately, it fell through, and Markstrom admitted to the media that he wasn’t happy with how the entire situation played out.

Those comments have led many to believe he will be dealt in the offseason as the Flames look to further retool their roster in hopes of future success. For the time being, however, he will hope to do his best to finish strong over his next few starts as the Flames’ 2023-24 season winds down.