Flames' Miromanov throws puck to teammate in hilarious sequence

Though Calgary Flames fans have had to watch a tough stretch of hockey as of late, they were treated to a hilarious moment last night.

The struggling Flames were defeated once again last night, falling to the LA Kings by a 4-1 final. The loss is viewed by many in the fan base as a good thing, as it keeps them in the running to slide several spots down the standings in hopes of securing a better draft pick.

Though overall hockey from the Flames hasn’t been the most entertaining, Daniil Miromanov gave fans something to talk about with a play you may never see again from an NHL defenceman. The 26-year-old was skating backwards at centre ice to collect a chip off the glass from the Kings. What should have been a standard play turned into panic when he accidentally dropped his stick, resulting in an extremely bizarre decision.

What was Daniil Miromanov doing? 😂 pic.twitter.com/JkBy5pedYq — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) April 12, 2024

The referees had no choice but to give Miromanov a two-minute minor for closing his hand on the puck. It proved costly, as the Kings opened the scoring while he was sitting in the box.

“Oh my god,” Miromanov remarked when asked about it postgame. “I was sitting and thinking in the penalty box about what I could’ve done, but it was a stupid play by me. I just grabbed it and chucked it to [MacKenzie Weegar]. It happened so quick. My stick went down and the puck was right at me, so it was a split-second decision. To me, if I threw it in my feet, I had no stick, and it would have been a two-on-one. I just tried to move it somewhere, because I felt like it was dangerous. It was a stupid penalty, cost us a goal.”

Head coach Ryan Huska admitted he had no idea what happened on the play, but would have liked for his penalty-killing unit to step up in that situation.

“I just saw him with no stick and handling the puck,” Huska said. “Those are the ones where you want to see your penalty kill do the job and get the kill for us. They weren’t able to get that done.”

Luckily for the Flames and Miromanov, they won’t have to sit and think about last night’s result for long, as they are back in action again tonight versus the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.