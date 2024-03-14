Flames sign Hunter Brzustewicz to an entry-level contract

The Calgary Flames announced this morning that they have signed defenceman prospect Hunter Brzustewicz to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“ON THE HUNT!” the Flames wrote on X. “We have signed defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz to a three-year entry-level deal!”

In the eyes of many, Brzustewicz was the most exciting piece the Flames received from the Vancouver Canucks in a deal that saw Elias Lindholm head the other way. The Flames were also able to pick up Andrei Kuzmenko, defenceman prospect Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

“Hunter is a player that we coveted in his draft year and is having another outstanding season in Kitchener again this year,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. “He moves well and sees the ice with great vision and hockey sense. As a right shot defenceman, Hunter provides us with a highly regarded skill set.”

Brzustewicz, who was selected 75th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, needs to continue working on his defensive game, but has some elite offensive skill. He sits 10th in OHL scoring and second amongst defencemen with 85 points through just 62 games. Those numbers have greatly improved from what was an already impressive draft-eligible season in which he had 57 points in 68 outings.

The 19-year-old defenceman is one of the best blue-line prospects the Flames have in their system, and will turn pro for the 2024-25 season. It is expected that he will need some time to hone his craft in the American Hockey League, but he appears to have the makings of a solid point-producing defenceman at the NHL level.