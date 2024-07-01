Calgary Flames have already signed four free agents today

The first day of free agency has been a busy one for the Calgary Flames in the early going.

Shortly after signing Anthony Mantha to a one-year deal, the Flames signed defenceman Jake Bean to a two-year, $3.5 million deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75 million. The 26-year-old is the son of John Bean, who recently stepped down as the president CEO of the Flames.

Bean appeared in 72 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets this past season, scoring four goals and 13 points while averaging 16:20 in ice time. He’s logged 197 games over his entire NHL career, registering 13 goals and 56 points.

A short time later, the Flames also signed goaltender Devin Cooley to a two-year contract. The first year of the deal is a two-way, while the second is a one-way that will carry a cap hit of $775,000. The 27-year-old was able to suit up for the first six games of his NHL career this past season with the San Jose Sharks.

The most recent signing, and one that Flames fans will love, was a deal agreed upon with Ryan Lomberg. The 29-year-old has signed a two-year, $4 million contract in Calgary, the city where he began his NHL career.

Lomberg has spent the past three seasons with the Florida Panthers. He not only brings winning experience to the Flames’ locker room with the Panthers recent Stanley Cup championship, but will add a much needed physical presence to their bottom six. Though undersized at 5-foot-9, he isn’t afraid to throw his body around, and his regarded as one of the bigger pests in the league.

Though the $2 million AAV is a bit of an overpay, the Flames can afford to do so with the ample amount of cap space they have at this time. Whether they add another player or two today to help raise their cap remains to be seen.