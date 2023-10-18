How much money every Calgary Flames player will make in 2023-24

With the 2023-24 season having begun, the Calgary Flames and plenty of their fans are well aware of what the team’s cap situation looks like.

When discussing players’ contracts, what almost always gets discussed is their cap hit and what percentage of their team’s cap they are taking up. What often goes unrecognized, however, is the player’s actual salary in any given year, which is often different from their cap hit.

While the Flames didn’t undergo a ton of roster changes this offseason, there are some different contracts on the books in 2023-24. The most notable are those of Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, who agreed to long-term extensions prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign. As a result, their cap hits have increased massively from what they were at this time last year.

For the Flames, the majority of their roster will have the same salary as their cap hit indicates for this season. That isn’t the same for all, however, as several players differ slightly, while Blake Coleman and Jacob Markstrom will earn a significantly higher salary than what their respective cap hits are.

Here is a look at how it all breaks down:

Forwards Cap Hit Salary Jonathan Huberdeau $10,500,000 $10,500,000 Nazem Kadri $7,000,000 $7,000,000 Andrew Mangiapane $5,800,000 $5,800,000 Mikael Backlund $5,350,000 $5,350,000 Blake Coleman $4,900,000 $5,900,000 Elias Lindholm $4,850,000 $4,850,000 Yegor Sharangovich $3,100,000 $3,100,000 Dillon Dube $2,300,000 $2,400,000 *Kevin Rooney $1,300,000 $1,300,000 Matthew Coronato $925,000 $925,000 *Jakob Pelletier $863,333 $832,500 Walker Duehr $825,000 $775,000 Dryden Hunt $775,000 $775,000 AJ Greer $762,500 $775,000 Adam Ruzicka $762,500 $775,000 Defence MacKenzie Weegar $6,250,000 $6,250,000 Noah Hanifin $4,950,000 $4,950,000 Rasmus Andersson $4,550,000 $4,550,000 Chris Tanev $4,500,000 $4,500,000 Nikita Zadorov $3,750,000 $3,750,000 *Oliver Kylington $2,500,000 $2,500,000 Jordan Oesterle $925,000 $925,000 Dennis Gilbert $762,500 $775,000 Goalies Jacob Markstrom $6,000,000 $8,000,000 Dan Vladar $2,200,000 $2,200,000 *Currently on injured reserve

In large part due to the large extensions given to Huberdeau and Weegar, the Flames find themselves with zero cap space at the moment. There are, however, rumours of them shopping Vladar, which would open up some space given that his replacement would be Dustin Wolf, whose cap hit is significantly lower at $813,333.