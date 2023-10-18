SportsHockeyFlames

How much money every Calgary Flames player will make in 2023-24

Oct 18 2023, 7:21 pm
With the 2023-24 season having begun, the Calgary Flames and plenty of their fans are well aware of what the team’s cap situation looks like.

When discussing players’ contracts, what almost always gets discussed is their cap hit and what percentage of their team’s cap they are taking up. What often goes unrecognized, however, is the player’s actual salary in any given year, which is often different from their cap hit.

While the Flames didn’t undergo a ton of roster changes this offseason, there are some different contracts on the books in 2023-24. The most notable are those of Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, who agreed to long-term extensions prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign. As a result, their cap hits have increased massively from what they were at this time last year.

For the Flames, the majority of their roster will have the same salary as their cap hit indicates for this season. That isn’t the same for all, however, as several players differ slightly, while Blake Coleman and Jacob Markstrom will earn a significantly higher salary than what their respective cap hits are.

Here is a look at how it all breaks down:

Forwards Cap Hit Salary
Jonathan Huberdeau $10,500,000 $10,500,000
Nazem Kadri $7,000,000 $7,000,000
Andrew Mangiapane $5,800,000 $5,800,000
Mikael Backlund $5,350,000 $5,350,000
Blake Coleman $4,900,000 $5,900,000
Elias Lindholm $4,850,000 $4,850,000
Yegor Sharangovich $3,100,000 $3,100,000
Dillon Dube $2,300,000 $2,400,000
*Kevin Rooney $1,300,000 $1,300,000
Matthew Coronato $925,000 $925,000
*Jakob Pelletier $863,333 $832,500
Walker Duehr $825,000 $775,000
Dryden Hunt $775,000 $775,000
AJ Greer $762,500 $775,000
Adam Ruzicka $762,500 $775,000
Defence
MacKenzie Weegar $6,250,000 $6,250,000
Noah Hanifin $4,950,000 $4,950,000
Rasmus Andersson $4,550,000 $4,550,000
Chris Tanev $4,500,000 $4,500,000
Nikita Zadorov $3,750,000 $3,750,000
*Oliver Kylington $2,500,000 $2,500,000
Jordan Oesterle $925,000 $925,000
Dennis Gilbert $762,500 $775,000
Goalies
Jacob Markstrom $6,000,000 $8,000,000
Dan Vladar $2,200,000 $2,200,000
*Currently on injured reserve

In large part due to the large extensions given to Huberdeau and Weegar, the Flames find themselves with zero cap space at the moment. There are, however, rumours of them shopping Vladar, which would open up some space given that his replacement would be Dustin Wolf, whose cap hit is significantly lower at $813,333.

