How much money every Calgary Flames player will make in 2023-24

With the 2023-24 season having begun, the Calgary Flames and plenty of their fans are well aware of what the team’s cap situation looks like.
When discussing players’ contracts, what almost always gets discussed is their cap hit and what percentage of their team’s cap they are taking up. What often goes unrecognized, however, is the player’s actual salary in any given year, which is often different from their cap hit.
While the Flames didn’t undergo a ton of roster changes this offseason, there are some different contracts on the books in 2023-24. The most notable are those of Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, who agreed to long-term extensions prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign. As a result, their cap hits have increased massively from what they were at this time last year.
For the Flames, the majority of their roster will have the same salary as their cap hit indicates for this season. That isn’t the same for all, however, as several players differ slightly, while Blake Coleman and Jacob Markstrom will earn a significantly higher salary than what their respective cap hits are.
Here is a look at how it all breaks down:
|Forwards
|Cap Hit
|Salary
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$10,500,000
|$10,500,000
|Nazem Kadri
|$7,000,000
|$7,000,000
|Andrew Mangiapane
|$5,800,000
|$5,800,000
|Mikael Backlund
|$5,350,000
|$5,350,000
|Blake Coleman
|$4,900,000
|$5,900,000
|Elias Lindholm
|$4,850,000
|$4,850,000
|Yegor Sharangovich
|$3,100,000
|$3,100,000
|Dillon Dube
|$2,300,000
|$2,400,000
|*Kevin Rooney
|$1,300,000
|$1,300,000
|Matthew Coronato
|$925,000
|$925,000
|*Jakob Pelletier
|$863,333
|$832,500
|Walker Duehr
|$825,000
|$775,000
|Dryden Hunt
|$775,000
|$775,000
|AJ Greer
|$762,500
|$775,000
|Adam Ruzicka
|$762,500
|$775,000
|Defence
|MacKenzie Weegar
|$6,250,000
|$6,250,000
|Noah Hanifin
|$4,950,000
|$4,950,000
|Rasmus Andersson
|$4,550,000
|$4,550,000
|Chris Tanev
|$4,500,000
|$4,500,000
|Nikita Zadorov
|$3,750,000
|$3,750,000
|*Oliver Kylington
|$2,500,000
|$2,500,000
|Jordan Oesterle
|$925,000
|$925,000
|Dennis Gilbert
|$762,500
|$775,000
|Goalies
|Jacob Markstrom
|$6,000,000
|$8,000,000
|Dan Vladar
|$2,200,000
|$2,200,000
|*Currently on injured reserve
In large part due to the large extensions given to Huberdeau and Weegar, the Flames find themselves with zero cap space at the moment. There are, however, rumours of them shopping Vladar, which would open up some space given that his replacement would be Dustin Wolf, whose cap hit is significantly lower at $813,333.
