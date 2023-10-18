Commonwealth Stadium getting Oilers-Flames Heritage Classic makeover

Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium will be getting a Heritage Classic makeover this month.

The NHL has revealed what the field at the stadium will look like when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames on October 29.

Fans at the game will be greeted by a grand design that includes two giant hockey players, one wearing an Oilers jersey and another a Flames jersey, crowding one side of the rink.

Framing the ice will be a design honouring Edmonton’s rich oil history with blue and orange pipelines, a few oil derricks, and an oil pump.

An emblem marking the 20th anniversary of the event will also be on the field.

One interesting design element is the lighting that seems to be pointed toward the crowd. The lower bowl looks like it will have orange lights illuminating each section while the upper bowl has blue lights.

Unique field designs are a staple for the Heritage Classic. The 2019 Heritage Classic between the Flames and Winnipeg Jets was held in Regina, Saskatchewan and included two giant road signs pointing East and West.

This is the first time the iconic Battle of Alberta will be played outdoors.

Legendary Alberta band Nickelback will be taking to the stage at the second intermission, and country music star Brett Kissell will be singing the Canadian national anthem before puck drop.

Two CT-155 Hawk jets from the nearby Royal Canadian Air Force 4 Cold Lake fighter base will be flying over the stadium as well.

If that isn’t enough, The Beaches will be performing a free concert at the neighbouring Clarke Stadium before the game and rock group The Rural Alberta Advantage will put on a performance during the player introductions and will serve as an in-house band during the game.

There will also be plenty to satisfy fan nostalgia. Oilers alumni Ales Hemsky, Jason Chimera, Georges Laraque, Fernando Pisani, Charlie Huddy, and Jarrett Stoll will be at the event to discuss the first-ever Heritage Classic that took place in Edmonton back in 2003.

Oh, and there is also a massive free festival happening at the Fan Park in the Ice District.

Tickets to the game are still available and can be found on Ticketmaster.