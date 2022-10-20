First reactions to the Flames new "reverse retro" jersey aren't great

Reactions to the Flames reverse retro jersey are mixed, to say the least

The Calgary Flames, along with their 31 counterparts, unleashed a new round of reverse retro jerseys on Thursday.

And the reactions are mixed, to say the least.

The 1995-inspired pedestal jersey has made its return, remixed as a black base with a white logo and featuring custom player name and number fonts in italic, “giving each of the creative elements of this jersey ‘forward’ movement,” according to the NHL.

Oh, and angled piping along the bottom leading into the Flaming C logo.

“This unique stripe breaks across the traditional horizontal pattern to align under the crest with similarly angled sleeve stripes complimenting the look,” the NHL said in describing the jersey.

Pundits didn’t score the new setup all that well.

The Athletic ranked Calgary’s new kit 30th among the 32 revealed. ESPN, which also did a full 32-team slotting, tagged the Flames’ release at 30th place, too.

Fans seemed equally unforgiving.

These are abominations. — Andy (@McMav) October 20, 2022

this is ass🥶🥶🥶 — Slaf For Calder, Bring Jeffery to Pens (@Edmundsimp44) October 20, 2022

Haha April fools ……. wait a minute. It’s October ??? pic.twitter.com/t4sizBtp36 — Jose Flores (@flojo_mang) October 20, 2022

Really? The platform logo jersey? pic.twitter.com/ndsGh9iNzg — Cody Burns (@mrbeanie45) October 20, 2022

Definitely not a fan. The pedestal was one of the worst looks ever and they somehow made it worse lol — Wes Krentz (He/Him)🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@weskrentz) October 20, 2022

Whoaa – @NHLFlames doing their best to spoil the awesome vibes generated by the summer of Tre and a 3-0 start – that jersey is awful. 😬 — Todd Kathol (@NordoYYC) October 20, 2022

It’s not a full swing and a miss, though.

Not everyone hated the pedestal jersey, originally designed as a home-and-away set with a white jersey featuring a red logo designated for home games and a red setup with a white logo for road tilts from 1995 to 2000.

Some longed for the nostalgia of the “young guns” era.

I NEED 10, I AM IN LOVE. — Diane Cardoso (@MsDianeCardoso) October 20, 2022

Elite. We’re nostalgic for the 90s — Nishant Mehrotra (@nmehrotra) October 20, 2022

Lovers and haters alike can get their hands on the reverse retros starting November 11. They range from $210 to $260.