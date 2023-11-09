Flames recall Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announced on Thursday morning that they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

Flames fans will be over the moon with this news, as they have been calling for Wolf to get an opportunity in the NHL for some time. The 22-year-old was able to start one game last season versus the San Jose Sharks, which he won after kicking aside 23 of 24 shots.

Wolf is not only the most exciting prospect in the Flames system, but arguably the best goaltending prospect in hockey. He has won goaltender of the year in each of his two AHL seasons, while also winning league MVP in 2022-23. To the surprise of no one, he is off to another phenomenal start in 2023-24 with a 2.34 goals against average (GAA) paired with a .924 save percentage (SV%) in six starts.

As first reported by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg, the Flames are expected to carry three goalies for their upcoming three-game road trip which will see them face the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens. Wolf is almost certain to start at least one of those games, but those plans have yet to be divulged by head coach Ryan Huska.

While they will go with three goaltenders for now, Wolf has a serious opportunity to remain with the Flames for the rest of the season should he play at his best. Backup Dan Vladar has really struggled through his three starts this season, while Jacob Markstrom hasn’t been spectacular either.

More to come…